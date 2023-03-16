SYRIZA Deputy Gerovasili’s car damaged with sledgehammers; police escort injured

A group of unknown persons involved in incidents during protest rallies in Athens on Thursday damaged the car of SYRIZA Deputy Olga Gerovasili.

As the former minister was participating in the protest march calling for public transport safety after the Tempi train accident, unknown people used sledgehammers on her service car, at the corner of Akadimias and Voukourestiou streets, breaking its windows.

According to information, her police escort was injured in the face and he was taken to the Parliament’s dispensary for first aid. [AMNA]