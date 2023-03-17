Supect in Varoufakis assault given conditional release

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has been released on condition that he report to a police station once a month.

The man had appeared before an investigative magistrate for juveniles to testify on the charges.

Earlier, Varoufakis, who now heads the MeRA25 party, testified that he did not wish to support the charge.

He added that he did not recognise the two suspects in the case – in addition to the 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old youth has also been arrested – as being those who punched him.

According to reports, Varoufakis described his attacker as a stocky man, aged about 25.

The former minister said the Citizen Protection Minister had rushed to identify the culprits of the attack before eyewitness had even given evidence.