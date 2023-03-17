NEWS

Varoufakis calls for sacking of citizen protection minister

Varoufakis calls for sacking of citizen protection minister

Opposition MeRA25 party leader Yanis Varoufakis has called for the removal of Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos from office.

The former finance minister was speaking after his testimony to an investigating magistrate regarding last week’s assault on him in Exarchia.

“Mr. Theodorikakos had the gall, two hours before the testimony of the first eyewitness, to leak and make statements that he had caught [those responsible],” he said.

“Effectively, he appointed himself investigating magistrate, prosecutor, judge and jury. At some point this has to stop. In no European country does a minister step in to replace justice. He is a danger for democracy,” he continued.

The MeRA25 leader confirmed that he had testified regarding the attack on him and would now let justice get on with its job.

He also criticized the actions of the police during the demonstrations held in Athens on Thursday, accusing Theodorikakos of “not hesitating to create conditions of violence for entirely electoral reasons.”

Earlier, a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Varoufakis was released on condition that he report to a police station once a month.

 

Politics Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
High court slaps ex-Justice Minister with €10,000 fine, acquits prosecutor
NEWS

High court slaps ex-Justice Minister with €10,000 fine, acquits prosecutor

Ruling on ex-minister for SYRIZA expected on Saturday
NEWS

Ruling on ex-minister for SYRIZA expected on Saturday

Former SYRIZA minister handed two-year sentence
SPECIAL COURT

Former SYRIZA minister handed two-year sentence

Writer arrested for defamation after suit filed by Christian nationalist candidate
NEWS

Writer arrested for defamation after suit filed by Christian nationalist candidate

Rights watchdog critical of repression by Erdogan
NEWS

Rights watchdog critical of repression by Erdogan

ECHR rules against Greece in case involving former minister
NEWS

ECHR rules against Greece in case involving former minister