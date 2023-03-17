Varoufakis calls for sacking of citizen protection minister

Opposition MeRA25 party leader Yanis Varoufakis has called for the removal of Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos from office.

The former finance minister was speaking after his testimony to an investigating magistrate regarding last week’s assault on him in Exarchia.

“Mr. Theodorikakos had the gall, two hours before the testimony of the first eyewitness, to leak and make statements that he had caught [those responsible],” he said.

“Effectively, he appointed himself investigating magistrate, prosecutor, judge and jury. At some point this has to stop. In no European country does a minister step in to replace justice. He is a danger for democracy,” he continued.

The MeRA25 leader confirmed that he had testified regarding the attack on him and would now let justice get on with its job.

He also criticized the actions of the police during the demonstrations held in Athens on Thursday, accusing Theodorikakos of “not hesitating to create conditions of violence for entirely electoral reasons.”

Earlier, a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Varoufakis was released on condition that he report to a police station once a month.