Passenger injured in Tempe train collision files criminal complaint

Flowers and candles are left by the public at the scene of the train crash in Tempe, northern Greece, which claimed the lives of 57 people and injured scores, on March 9. [AMNA]

A woman who was injured in the deadly train collision at Tempe filed a criminal complaint at the Athens prosecutor’s office on Friday, demanding the full investigation of the accident.

Filed through court lawyers, the complaint calls for the investigation of the criminal liability of every person in a position of responsibility at Hellenic Railways (OSE), related companies and every politician who acted in a supervisory role for OSE.

It is expected that the criminal complaint will be tabled in Parliament, which is responsible for accessing the criminal liability of MPs.