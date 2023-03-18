NEWS

Thessaloniki police arrest man on suspicion of attempted rape

Thessaloniki police arrest man on suspicion of attempted rape
File photo.

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of the attempted rape of a 19-year-old woman, who is being treated in a hospital in the city.

On Friday evening, the woman told police that in the early hours of the same day, she was approached by the suspect in the Toumba area, who attempted to rape her and stole her backpack.

After arresting the suspect, police established that he has been accused of sexual crimes in the past.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspect in Varoufakis assault given conditional release
NEWS

Suspect in Varoufakis assault given conditional release

SYRIZA MP Gerovasili’s car damaged with sledgehammers; police escort injured
NEWS

SYRIZA MP Gerovasili’s car damaged with sledgehammers; police escort injured

Man arrested in Thessaloniki for sexually abusing child
NEWS

Man arrested in Thessaloniki for sexually abusing child

Officer shot while looking for thief in western Attica
NEWS

Officer shot while looking for thief in western Attica

89-year-old woman arrested for daughter’s death
NEWS

89-year-old woman arrested for daughter’s death

Armored car guard held up in Sepolia
NEWS

Armored car guard held up in Sepolia