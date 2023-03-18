Thessaloniki police arrest man on suspicion of attempted rape

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of the attempted rape of a 19-year-old woman, who is being treated in a hospital in the city.

On Friday evening, the woman told police that in the early hours of the same day, she was approached by the suspect in the Toumba area, who attempted to rape her and stole her backpack.

After arresting the suspect, police established that he has been accused of sexual crimes in the past.