Pedestrian killed in Neo Psychiko, driver arrested

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Sunday evening in the northern Athens suburb of Neo Psychiko.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Mesogeion Avenue near Haritonidou Street, officials said.

According to a police report, the pedestrian, identified as a 73-year-old man, was struck while he crossed Mesogeion Avenue on foot.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The motorist was arrested at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

No more details were available.