Government steps up measures to halt illegality on Mykonos

Amid reports of a rise in instances of mob-style violence on the island of Mykonos related to illegal construction and permits, the government has announced its intentions to beef up security and to increase urban planning inspections.

More specifically, at a meeting convened on Wednesday at the initiative of Prime Minister Kyriaos Mitsotakis, it was decided that in the coming period there will be a gradual strengthening of the police force with an additional 100 officers, while special operations tasks will be implemented.

Also next week state inspectors will be unleashed on the island, starting from the buildings controlled by the employee of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Cyclades who was recently assaulted.

“There cannot be an island where some people consider themselves to be above the law. This situation must be dealt with firmly,” the prime minister said at the beginning of the meeting.