NEWS

Professors at Ioannina University quit en masse

Professors at Ioannina University quit en masse

In a show of support for students in the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ioannina in northwestern Greece, the department’s professors submitted their resignations en masse to the rector, because of the non-granting of professional rights to faculty graduates.

The decision was taken at the General Assembly of the Department of the Faculty of Agriculture, which is based in Arta.

The students have been mobilizing for days, demanding the legislative recognition of their professional rights. Although a relevant amendment has been submitted to Parliament, the professors have described it as “hasty, sloppy and does not solve the problem.” 

Education

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

