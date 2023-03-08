NEWS

Bill on school violence and bullying passes in Parliament

[InTime News]

A draft bill on “prevention and management of violence and bullying phenomena in schools” was approved by the Greek Parliament plenary on Wednesday.

Ruling New Democracy and opposition PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) voted for it, while all other parties voted against it, except Greek Solution, which voted “resent”. Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance does not take part in voting, while it had also expressed its opposition to the bill.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus said the law will fight the silence surrounding the issue and provide children with the ability to speak up. Opposition parties accused her of ignoring related agencies and holding no substantial talks with them, while charging that the draft bill was “superficial, inadequate, and ineffective.” [AMNA]

Education

