Changes in professional recognition of degrees

A Council of State ruling has altered the criteria governing the professional recognition of qualifications from Greek colleges that serve as branches of European universities.

The decision allows for that recognition to take into account previous studies at educational institutions regardless of classification (e.g. institutes of higher education, Greek and European vocational training institutes etc), and work experience.

The ruling said, “The competent authorities of the Greek state are obliged to recognize a diploma of formal higher education awarded by a competent authority of another member-state, even though that diploma certifies studies which have been completed in whole or in part in Greece and which, under the legislation of that state, are not recognized as higher education studies.”

Regarding the possibility of transferring ECTS credits for the acquisition of a degree, the court ruled this does not prevent the recognition of the professional equivalence of a degree.