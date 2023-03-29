Staffing levels at ESY below pre-crisis levels

Despite some hirings during the Covid-19 pandemic, staff levels at Greece’s healthcare system (ESY) remain well below pre-financial crisis levels, undermining the quality of services, a new study has found.

According to the study by the Center for Research & Education in Public Health, Health Policy & Primary Healthcare (KEPY), which draws on data as of December 2022, there were a total of 84,230 employees at ESY hospitals, of whom 23% were doctors, 45% nurses, and 32% other staff.

In 2009, there were 92,946 people employed at ESY hospitals, meaning that in December last year, there were 8,626 fewer employees than pre-crisis levels.

Experts said that during the pandemic years (2019-22), staff numbers increased by 9.4% (around 7,233 new positions), of whom 1,029 were doctors. But this partial job restoration was found to have relied heavily on temporary personnel.