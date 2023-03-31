NEWS

Bid to lessen appeal of heated tobacco products

Bid to lessen appeal of heated tobacco products
[AP]

By treating heated tobacco products the same as regular cigarettes, the Health Ministry is attempting to make them “unattractive.”

The ministry’s draft law for the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies, which was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, includes a provision adopting a European Union directive to ban the sale of heated tobacco products containing flavoring substances which modify their smell or taste, as is the case for cigarettes or rolling tobacco.

Similarly, it also obliges heated tobacco products to carry on their outer packaging warnings such as “smoking causes nine out of 10 lung cancers,” “smoking causes heart attacks” or “smoking increases the risk of sexual impotence,” which are seen on all cigarette and tobacco packets marketed in Greece. 

The provisions do not apply to e-cigarettes.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Covid deaths ease, but ICU patients up from last week
NEWS

Covid deaths ease, but ICU patients up from last week

Staffing levels at ESY below pre-crisis levels
NEWS

Staffing levels at ESY below pre-crisis levels

WHO revises Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era
NEWS

WHO revises Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era

Health ministry, Unicef pledge to combat child obesity in Greece
NEWS

Health ministry, Unicef pledge to combat child obesity in Greece

Greek health authorities announce 75 Covid-related deaths
NEWS

Greek health authorities announce 75 Covid-related deaths

Reactions to use of private ambulances by hospitals
NEWS

Reactions to use of private ambulances by hospitals