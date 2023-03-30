NEWS

Covid deaths ease, but ICU patients up from last week

[InTime News]

Covid-19 deaths eased to 65 in the period from March 20 to 26 from 75 the week before, according to the weekly bulletin published on Thursday by the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

However, though new intubations eased, the number of Covid patients on a ventilator in intensive care rose to 75 from 71 on a weekly basis.

The average age of the fatalities was 84, the agency said.

It added that samples measuring the viral load in urban waste showed a drop in the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in eight of the 10 regions checked.

EODY also reported on the latest influenza figures, saying that there have been no intensive care admissions or deaths in the week of March 20-26. 

Since the start of the season in the fall, the flu has put 65 people in intensive care and claimed 22 lives.

