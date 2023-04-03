Police going after scrap trade

Authorities in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, are seeking to crack down on the illegal scrap trade, which is seen as fueling the theft of metal from infrastructure like railways and bridges, as well as polluting the environment.

State broadcaster ERT on Saturday reported that in the most recent part of the operation, raids were carried out on six scrapyards operating in the Delta Municipality, with inspectors shutting down one business and arresting its 41-year-old owner.

Among the various offenses identified, the scrapyard did not have a proper disposal system for its wastewater, large quantities of oil were allowed to leak into the ground and dangerous waste was lying around in the open.