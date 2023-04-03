Low-interest housing loan applications for young people opens Monday

Starting on Monday, applications for low-interest housing loans for young people will be accepted.

Spyros Protopsaltis, the governor of the Public Employment Service (DYPA), spoke to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) and highlighted that this new first home program for young people marks the resumption of the housing policy in Greece. He added that there has been a complete lack of new action in this critical area for over a decade.

This program is specifically designed for young individuals or couples between the ages of 25 and 39, who fulfill the necessary conditions for participation.

The announcement also stated that around 5,000 loans will be granted to an estimated 10,000 beneficiaries, taking into account that the recipients will mostly be couples or families.