NEWS

Athens building heights in hands of urban planners

Athens building heights in hands of urban planners
[Dimitris Tosidis/Intime News]

An Environment Ministry decision on the height of buildings insists that an additional bonus in floors as stipulated in the new building regulation can be applied in Athens as well, thus overriding a series of recent decisions by the Council of State on the matter.

The final decision is essentially left to officials of urban planning departments who are being asked to take the responsibility themselves, whether to follow the ruling of the top court or the ministry and face the consequences of possible new court annulments of building permits. 

Referring to decrees issued in 1934 and 1955, the ministry said they were not protection decrees, as their provisions were not imposed for the protection of Athens from an archaeological and historical point of view, or from the point of view of landscape protection. It added that their preamble does not invoke any study of the characteristics of the areas concerned, or provisions of archaeological legislation. 

Property Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Writer arrested for defamation after suit filed by Christian nationalist candidate
NEWS

Writer arrested for defamation after suit filed by Christian nationalist candidate

Ark of the World founder to appear before prosecutor Friday
NEWS

Ark of the World founder to appear before prosecutor Friday

Trial over attack on former mayor Boutaris starts
NEWS

Trial over attack on former mayor Boutaris starts

Director accused of rape released conditionally from custody
NEWS

Director accused of rape released conditionally from custody

Two fishermen to stand trial over ex-minister’s death
NEWS

Two fishermen to stand trial over ex-minister’s death

Mother of 12-year-old sex-trafficking victim to remain in custody
NEWS

Mother of 12-year-old sex-trafficking victim to remain in custody