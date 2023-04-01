NEWS

Two ferries docked after colliding in Kyllini port

Two ferries were tied up at the port of Kyllini, western Peloponnese, on Saturday, after one of them came into contact with the other while docking, local port authorities said. No injuries were reported. 

The incident took place at 7 a.m., when the passenger ferry Kefalonia, arriving from the Ionian island with the same name, scratched the ferry Fior Di Levante which was anchored at the port. Kefalonia suffered a crack on the side of the ship.

The ferry managed to dock safely at Kyllini and the 130 passengers and 39 crew members disembarked, all of whom are in good health. It is not known what caused the accident. 

Both ferries, which belong to the company Levante Ferries, must now undergo an inspection before being allowed to return to service.

