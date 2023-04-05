Government set sights on 420,000 new voters

With elections looming, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to focus on younger voters, with an eye on the 420,000 who have been added to the electorate since 2019.

More specifically, this age group concerns people born in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006, who will be 20, 19, 18 and 17 years old respectively this year and will be voting for the first time.

SYRIZA’s lead in the 17-34 age group is a given, but government sources say the gap has narrowed compared to 2019, as the composition of the electorate has changed.

Back in 2019, the percentages in the 17-24 age group were 38-30% in favor of SYRIZA, while the leftist party also had a lead in the 25-34 age group with 36%, against 30% for New Democracy.

“The gap has narrowed, but this audience still has specific characteristics and demands that we must constantly listen to,” a government source told Kathimerini.

Tellingly Mitsotakis has been constantly posting on TikTok, the most popular social media among 17-24-year-olds, in order to reach new audiences. Beyond that, New Democracy is planning targeted social media campaigns in the coming period that will appeal to younger generations.

Meanwhile, the launch of the My House program on Monday which aims to provide interest-free or low-interest loans for an estimated 10,000 young people and couples aged 25-39 to buy their own home, is a reflection of the government’s efforts to target this particular generation.

“It is true that Greece for many years was a country inhospitable to its young people and did not give them the opportunities they needed,” Mitsotakis said in a Facebook post on Sunday, stressing that solving this problem is one of the government’s main goals for the next four years, provided New Democracy party wins the elections.