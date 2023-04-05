NEWS

Jailed leader of Greek far-right party seeks to get around election ban

Jailed leader of Greek far-right party seeks to get around election ban
[AP]

Ilias Kasidiaris, the jailed former MP and spokesperson for the Greek National Party (Ellines), is reportedly mulling to install former prosecutor Anastasios (Tasos) Kanellopoulos as formal leader of his far-right party in an attempt to evade a potential election ban. 

Kanellopoulos confirmed the news to Open TV, saying, “It is indeed true. This change has been initiated. Certain statutory procedures need to be followed, some modifications need to be made, and then, after I submit the statutes to the competent prosecutor of the Supreme Court, I will be the president.” 

In February, the Greek Parliament passed an amendment aimed at preventing political parties such as the neofascist Golden Dawn, which was declared a criminal gang linked to hate crimes in a 2020 court ruling, from participating in elections. The amendment would also affect the Ellines party, founded by Kasidiaris, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2020. 

The Ellines party is currently polling above the 3 percent threshold required to enter Parliament.

Kanellopoulos had founded his own political faction in February 2022, named Ean (Greek for “If”), with the slogan “the country needs a prosecutor.” 

Politics Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Varoufakis calls for sacking of citizen protection minister
NEWS

Varoufakis calls for sacking of citizen protection minister

High court slaps ex-Justice Minister with €10,000 fine, acquits prosecutor
NEWS

High court slaps ex-Justice Minister with €10,000 fine, acquits prosecutor

Ruling on ex-minister for SYRIZA expected on Saturday
NEWS

Ruling on ex-minister for SYRIZA expected on Saturday

Former SYRIZA minister handed two-year sentence
SPECIAL COURT

Former SYRIZA minister handed two-year sentence

Writer arrested for defamation after suit filed by Christian nationalist candidate
NEWS

Writer arrested for defamation after suit filed by Christian nationalist candidate

Rights watchdog critical of repression by Erdogan
NEWS

Rights watchdog critical of repression by Erdogan