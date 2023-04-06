Ten arrested in northern Greece for computer fraud
Ten people were arrested on Thursday in Thessaloniki for online fraud, police said.
The suspects had created fake websites of legitimate banks through which they copied the personal information and passwords of their victims and used them to transfer large sums of money to their own bank accounts and others abroad.
Police said the total sum extracted from bank accounts is 86,163.53 euros, in six identified cases.
The suspects will be led before a prosecutor.