Schools to be supplied with 36,000 interactive whiteboards

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday visited the 7th primary school of Agioi Anargiroi, which has been equipped with new interactive teaching boards. The prime minister went through the classrooms and talked to the children and teachers, while he watched the interactive learning system in the fifth grade of the school.

Mitsotakis, talking to the teachers, said he was impressed by the new way of teaching. “One of our central priorities is to give you more flexibility in your lessons, using the tools we give you,” the prime minister noted, adding that “the great opportunity offered is precisely to discover all the capabilities of this new tool.”

“When we find interesting proposals, we should then be able to extend them to other schools in turn. I’m excited, I have to tell you, by what I see,” the prime minister underlined.

According to sources, more than 36,000 interactive whiteboards will be installed in all elementary, middle and high schools. The project is financed by the Recovery Fund and has a budget of 150,000,000 euros. [AMNA]