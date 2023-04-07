NEWS

Backlash over organ claim

Backlash over organ claim
The tacit accusation by a prominent defense attorney who suggested that the head of pediatric intensive care at the Patra University Hospital, Andreas Iliadis, was selling organs abroad, has sparked reactions and raised concerns that such scurrilous claims harm the credibility of what is a very transparent system. 

“Such incidents give the wrong impression about the process,” said Yiouli Menoudakou, coordinator at the National Transplant Organization, which has reported 62 successful transplants so far this year, against 163 in 2022.

The Health Ministry has also backed Iliadis, saying that it plans to review the minutes from the court session to see whether there are grounds to take legal action.

