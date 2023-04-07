NEWS

Pierrakakis: More than 99% of public sector services will be digital in four years

More than 99 pct of the services provided by the public sector will be digital in the next four years, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Friday.

He said all the projects required to achieve this have been initiated, put up for tender and are financed by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), “so they can essentially be ready in 2027.”

On the announced plans for a single call centre that the public can contact for any transaction with the state, Pierrakakis said that this was essential so that each case can been assigned to a single civil servant. He said this project could be fully ready within three years.

[AMNA]

