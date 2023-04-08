NEWS

Boy (16) hospitalized after being struck by train in Athens

A 16-year-old is being treated in hospital for serious head injuries after being hit by a train in central Athens late on Friday.

The incident occurred on the Proastiakos (suburban) line between Rouf and Tavros stations, at the intersection with Mithymnis Street.

Police said that their investigations suggest that the teenager approached the level crossing as the barriers were coming down because of an approaching train.

The boy then attempted to cross the line, despite the warnings of the signalman and the honks from the train.

Ambulance services were called and the boy was taken to Tzaneio hospital.

