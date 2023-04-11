NEWS

Easter exodus begins at Piraeus port

[InTime News]

Ferryboats leaving the capital’s port of Piraeus for the islands of the Aegean reported occupancy rates of as high as 90% on Tuesday, in the runup to Easter, the biggest religious holiday on the Greek Orthodox calendar.

The destinations that appear to be most popular with travelers are the islands of Paros, Naxos, Ios and Santorini, where the highest occupancy rates are being recorded, state broadcaster ERT reported.

It added that authorities at the country’s biggest passenger port expect traffic to peak on Thursday and Friday before the long weekend.

ERT also reported that the police is increasing patrols and traffic stops on the country’s highways as Greeks leave the cities by road to head to their native villages and holiday destinations.

