NEWS

Brothers face felony charges for stealing railway equipment

Brothers face felony charges for stealing railway equipment
[AP]

Two brothers, aged 43 and 49, face criminal charges, including for endangering public safety, after allegedly stealing a railroad tie.

The metal tie was stolen from a Hellenic Railways (OSE) storage facility on the Veria-Edessa line in northern Greece and found in the trunk of the brothers’ car, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Thursday.

Illegal scrap metal rackets are known to strip parts from railways, bridges and other infrastructure.

The theft of any equipment associated with public transportation has now become a felony since the deadly February 28 railway collision at Tempe in central Greece.

The head-on collision led to the deaths of 57 people and sparked a public outcry, protests and strikes over the state of the Greek railway network. Many of the passengers were students returning after a long weekend. 

Crime Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t intends to toughen penalties for railway cable theft
NEWS

Gov’t intends to toughen penalties for railway cable theft

Three jailed suspects in Tempe train disaster summoned to testify
NEWS

Three jailed suspects in Tempe train disaster summoned to testify

Cavusoglu confirms release of jailed Greek man to attend son’s funeral
NEWS

Cavusoglu confirms release of jailed Greek man to attend son’s funeral

Top prosecutor to review OSE files on deadly accidents of last 15 years
NEWS

Top prosecutor to review OSE files on deadly accidents of last 15 years

Tunnels without fire safety equipment
NEWS

Tunnels without fire safety equipment

Three more people charged in Tempe train crash
NEWS

Three more people charged in Tempe train crash