Cavusoglu confirms release of jailed Greek man to attend son’s funeral

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (l) talking with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (r) after arriving at Adana Airport, in Turkey, on February 12. [Greek Foreign Ministry/EPA]

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed in a phone call to Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias that authorities would allow the jailed father of a train driver killed in the Tempe train crash to be released from a Turkish prison so that he can attend his son’s funeral.

The issue was raised by Dendias in a phone discussion Cavusoglu on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said in a tweet Dendias was informed “on the positive outcome of Greece’s request for the extradition to Greece of a Greek citizen, father of one of the victims of the accident in Tempe.”

“Dendias thanked his counterpart for Turkey’s positive and rapid response. The decision was signed by Turkey’s Minister of Justice.”

The inmate, who is serving a prison sentence in Turkey, had applied for furlough on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral service.

FM @NikosDendias received a phone call from #Türkiye FM @MevlutCavusoglu who informed him on the positive outcome of 🇬🇷’s request for the extradition to #Greece of a Greek citizen, father of one of the victims of the accident in Tempi (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oGXgJSt9uY — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 14, 2023