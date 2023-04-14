Woman arrested, fined for running over dog 

A 63-year-old woman was arrested and fined for running over a dog with her car in the city of Iraklio, Crete, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and was caught on a street camera. Officers identified the driver, detained her and ordered her to pay 40,500 euros for willfully injuring and causing bodily harm to a pet.

The woman will be led before a prosecutor.

The owner of the dog was also fined 200 euros for breaching pet welfare legislation.