Dendias: Greece, Turkey can develop mutually beneficial relationship

Greece and Turkey can develop a “harmonious and mutually beneficial relationship” provided there is “mutual respect and trust,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in an interview published in the Sunday edition of newspaper Makedonia.

“We are fully aware of the difficulties in our bilateral relations with Turkey,” he continued. “We are carefully monitoring developments, we hope for calm, we remain committed to our firm position for honest and constructive dialogue to resolve our disputes, within the framework of International Law and the International Law of the Sea.

Commenting on Turkey’s support to Greece for the position of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2025-2026, he said it carries “special symbolism,” as the Security Council is “the custodian, the defender of the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, to which our country attaches the greatest value.”

Diplomacy

