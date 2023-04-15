Total of 576,914 cars have left Athens for Easter

A total of 576,914 vehicles left from the Greek capital Athens in the period between April 7 and 14 for the Easter holidays, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Saturday.

According to its announcement, 2,000 police officers and 550 traffic police vehicles have been dispatched across the Attica region to ensure safe travels for holidaymakers and to prevent traffic accidents.

Authorities have issued an advisory for motorists, reminding of the importance of respecting other drivers on the road, abiding by traffic rules and not getting behind the wheel when under the influence of alcohol.