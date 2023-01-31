More delays bog down Faliro Bay revamp

The more than 60-year saga of the Faliro Bay redevelopment appears set for more delays.

This is because the Region of Attica, which has been granted the land, is discussing the possibility of the remaining works of the redevelopment to be included in the “New European Bauhaus” initiative as one of its emblematic projects.

The positive aspect of the case is that the design will be updated to place greater emphasis on sustainability and accessibility.

The negative side is that it will probably mean a new delay in the tendering – and therefore completion – of the remaining projects, which is likely to anger the local community, which has been living with the consequences of the slow progress of the projects over the last five years.