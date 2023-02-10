Park to celebrate Odysseus, the Greeks and the sea

A naval tradition park, which will include the Averof battleship, the Olympias trireme, the Hellas Liberty merchant ship and the submarine Proteus, is to be created at Flisvos in Palaio Faliro on the southern coast of Athens.

Shipowner Aris Theodorides will donate €35 million to establish the park, which will be named Odysseus – The Greeks and the Sea.

The contract outlining the state’s acceptance of the donation was presented to the Parliament on Wednesday for approval and contains stringent guidelines for the project’s execution.

It will be built on 2.6 hectares of public land, which had been granted to the Hellenic Navy and the Municipality of Palaio Faliro, and will be complemented with the concession of a sea area at a depth of 1 kilometer. The cost of the construction of the entire facility will be borne by the civilian nonprofit company owned by Theodorides.