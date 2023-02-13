Athens cab drivers putting on the brakes on Monday

There will be no taxis in Athens from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, as drivers attend an emergency meeting of their union, SATA, to discuss further strike action.

In an announcement, SATA accuses the government of “indifference” to its members’ woes, the opposition of spreading “propaganda” about its ties to the government and the taxi drivers’ federation of failing to support their demands.

Among others, SATA is demanding the right to increase the minimum fare from 4 euros to 5 euros as well as the fare for service to and from Athens International Airport; to extend the requirement that all new taxis entering service are zero-emission to 2035 from 2026; the lifting of restrictions on seven- and nine-seat mini-vans; a reduction on value-added tax on fuel from 24% to 13% for as long as the energy crisis continues; a tax-free threshold on income of 12,000 euros; subsidies for fuel and vehicle purchases; and measures cracking down on “unfair competition” from ride-sharing platforms.

The union had organized a protest rally at the end of January and has threatened more walkouts and strikes.