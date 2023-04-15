Athens transport slows down for Easter

There will be changes in the frequency of public transport services in the Greek capital during the Easter holidays, the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) announced.

Buses and trolleys will operate on Holy Saturday as on every other Saturday but all drives will have pulled into their depots by 11 p.m.

On Easter and Easter Monday the Sunday schedule will apply and on Tuesday, April 18, buses and trolleys will follow the normal Saturday schedule.

Depending on levels of passenger traffic and if it is considered necessary, services to the airport, to Piraeus port and intercity bus stations will be increased.

Changes will also apply to the Athens metro and tram services through Wednesday, April 19, as follows:

On Holy Saturday the last trains will depart: Line 1 from Piraeus to Kifissia and from Kifissia to Piraeus at 10.20 p.m.; Line 2 from Anthoupoli at 10.44 p.m. and from Elliniko at 10.41 p.m.; Line 3 from Doukissis Plakentias at 10.42 p.m. and from Dimotiko Theatro (Piraeus Municipal Theater) at 10.39 p.m.; from Syntagma station to all directions at 11 p.m. and from the airport at 10.22 p.m. and from Dimotiko Theatro to the airport at 9.43 p.m.

The last tram of line 6 from Pikrodafni leaves at 10 p.m. and from Syntagma at 10.45 p.m. On line 7 from Asklipio Voulas it leaves at 9.44 p.m. and from Agia Triada at 9.58 p.m.

Commuters using public transport during the Easter holidays can visit the organization’s websites for more details, at www.oasa.gr. [AMNA]