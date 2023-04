Bus and trolleybus workers will stage a new work stoppage on Tuesday, in continuation of their demand for safe and quality public transport.

The work stoppage will last from the start of the shift until 8.30 a.m. and from 10 p.m. until the end of the shift.

The stoppage were called by the workers’ union of the Athens Transport Organization (OASA) and the trolley bus company (ILPAP). Bus and trolleybus workers also held work stoppages last week.