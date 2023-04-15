Reports of injured Greek citizens in Sudan

Two Greeks were injured in Khartoum on Saturday according to the Metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Nubia Savvas in a call with state broadcaster ERT. The two were reportedly injured after a missile fell near the churchyard after the end of Easter service.

“Two Greeks came to warn us to stop the service because outside the temple were lots of tanks, many soldiers, and the situation was dangerous. We hastened the service but we had an unpleasant incident as these two Greeks, on their way out and towards their home in the Greek community, were hit by a rocket and injured severely,” said Savvas. “They are being treated at the hospital, and we are still waiting to see if they require surgery.”

The Metropolitan said that the violence is unprecedented, as the church has been hit by bullets and is surrounded by smoke.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry issued an advisory for travel to Sudan after fighting broke out between the military and a paramilitary force in the capital.

“In view of the security situation in Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Greek citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country,” the statement said.