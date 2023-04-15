NEWS

Greek Foreign Ministry issues warning about travel to Sudan

[AP]

Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued an advisory for travel to Sudan after fighting broke out between the military and a paramilitary force in the capital, Khartoum.

“In view of the security situation in Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Greek citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country,” the statement said.

Greek citizens living or visiting the North African country are also advised to stay abreast of developments, avoid unnecessary travel and observe the highest possible security measures.

Greece does not have a diplomatic/consular mission in Sudan, the ministry notes, adding that the competent authority for queries is the embassy in Cairo (tel 00202.279.559.15, 00202.279.594.43, 00202.279.510.74, and emergency contact number 00201.220.940.119).

Diplomacy

