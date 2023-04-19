NEWS

PM: Metro Line 4 up and running by decade’s end

[InTime News]

Metro Line 4, or at least a section of it, will be operating by the end of the decade, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday.

Mitsotakis visited the metro works at Katehaki station, where Line 4 will connect with the existing Line 3 and which will be one of the terminuses of the first phase of construction. A second phase will see Line 4 expand toward the northern suburbs along Kifisias Avenue, one of the most important, and congested, roadways of the capital region.

Mitsotakis said that Line 4 is expected to serve almost 350,000 passengers daily.

The tunnel-boring machine (TBM) that will start working from the Katehaki end of the line was christened “Athena” Tuesday.

The assembled TBM is scheduled to start work in early May to open 5.1 kilometers of tunnel, from Katehaki to Evangelismos (Rizari Street) over 22 months. The remaining tunnel (7.2 kilometers) will be constructed by the other TBM in 28 months, starting from the construction site on Veikou Avenue in Galatsi. The new line will have 15 stops.

The other TBM is expected to arrive in Greece in July, aiming to start operations in October. It will be named Nike.

Transport

