20-year-old man robbed in Glyfada, suspects arrested

A 20-year-old man was robbed shortly after midnight in the southern suburb of Glyfada.

According to the police, four suspects approached the young man on Bouboulina Street and forcefully took his wallet, containing 80 euros, before fleeing the scene.

After a search, the suspects were located by the police. It was discovered that two of them were minors, aged 15 and 17, while their accomplices were 18 and 21 years old.

The victim identified the suspects, who were subsequently arrested.