NEWS

Tsipras: ‘No coverup, no tolerance’ on issues of sexual violence

Tsipras: ‘No coverup, no tolerance’ on issues of sexual violence
[Intime News]

There can be no gray zones or equal treatment of perpetrator and victim when it comes to allegations of sexual violence, main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, commenting on news that a party MEP is facing charges of sexual abuse.

Belgian authorities asked the European Parliament to lift the immunity of Greek actor and SYRIZA MEP Alexis Georgoulis, following a complaint filed against him three years ago. SYRIZA expelled him from the party. Georgoulis has denied the accusations.

“Everyone has the right to be judged by justice, and is presumed innocent” until that judgment, Tsipras said at a campaign speech in Lavrio. But in such issues, there should be “no coverup, no tolerance, no shadow, regardless of how high anyone might be.”

“Everyone, especially all of us who have children and especially boys, should teach our children how to behave and that we must respect and value, above all, dignity and human beings. There is no room for violence, no room for tolerance in the face of violence,” he added.

Politics Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police raid EPP party’s Brussels office in German investigation
NEWS

Police raid EPP party’s Brussels office in German investigation

Suspect in Varoufakis assault given conditional release
NEWS

Suspect in Varoufakis assault given conditional release

SYRIZA MP Gerovasili’s car damaged with sledgehammers; police escort injured
NEWS

SYRIZA MP Gerovasili’s car damaged with sledgehammers; police escort injured

Second youth arrested in connection with Varoufakis assault
NEWS

Second youth arrested in connection with Varoufakis assault

Varoufakis says he will accept police protection after attack
NEWS

Varoufakis says he will accept police protection after attack

Varoufakis blames ‘hired thugs’ for assault
NEWS

Varoufakis blames ‘hired thugs’ for assault