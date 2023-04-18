Tsipras: ‘No coverup, no tolerance’ on issues of sexual violence

There can be no gray zones or equal treatment of perpetrator and victim when it comes to allegations of sexual violence, main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, commenting on news that a party MEP is facing charges of sexual abuse.

Belgian authorities asked the European Parliament to lift the immunity of Greek actor and SYRIZA MEP Alexis Georgoulis, following a complaint filed against him three years ago. SYRIZA expelled him from the party. Georgoulis has denied the accusations.

“Everyone has the right to be judged by justice, and is presumed innocent” until that judgment, Tsipras said at a campaign speech in Lavrio. But in such issues, there should be “no coverup, no tolerance, no shadow, regardless of how high anyone might be.”

“Everyone, especially all of us who have children and especially boys, should teach our children how to behave and that we must respect and value, above all, dignity and human beings. There is no room for violence, no room for tolerance in the face of violence,” he added.