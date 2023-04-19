NEWS

Tsipras to visit Berlin, meet Scholz

[InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras will visit Berlin for two days, starting on Thursday.

On Thursday at 8 p.m., the main opposition chief will speak to Greeks living abroad at an event organized by the city’s SYRIZA organization. After that, he will meet with the leadership of Germany’s left party Die Linke. 

On Friday at 9 a.m., Tsipras will visit the Willy Brandt Haus, the headquarters of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), where he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. [AMNA]

Politics

