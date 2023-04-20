Respect for rules raised as scooter numbers grow

After initially entering daily life as a means of recreation, electric scooters have now become a means of transport in their own right.

With the number of electric scooters in Greece estimated to have exceeded 60,000, experts stress the need for more training and awareness among motorists.

“Electric scooters are becoming a means of everyday travel, replacing the private car, public transport, bicycle or walking,” said Sokratis Basbas, a professor at the Department of Civil Engineering at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

In 2021, Greece set rules for electric scooters like a speed limit of between 6 km/h and 25 km/h and not allowing them on roads with speed limits over 50 km/h. Helmets are also mandatory.

“The legislation has not been properly communicated or adequately policed,” says Manos Brouzos of the Panos Mylonas Road Safety Institute, adding that many people still consider them a toy and gift them to children, even though by law they cannot be used by anyone under the age of 15.