Ministry publishes commission report on Tempe rail disaster

Rescuers stand near debris of trains after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, on March 1. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]

Greece’s Transport Ministry published on Thursday a report prepared by a special investigative commission appointed by the government to investigate the conditions that led to the February 28 deadly train collision in northern Greece.

The 228-page report, which is divided into 10 chapters, assigns blame to state-run railway company OSE, its subsidiary ERGOSE, responsible building infrastructure, to the Railroad Regulatory Authority (RAS), to private train operator Hellenic Train, as well as the station master who set the two trains on collision course, and the deceased train drivers, who allegedly did not follow the regulations.

The three-member expert panel also stresses the need to modernize the railway, identifying chronic problems, and the need for radical changes in matters of personnel transfers and training.

The panel’s findings are independent from the official ongoing judicial investigation into the train crash. 

Forty-seven people died in the disaster, which left dozens injured. 

