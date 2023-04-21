NEWS

Tsipras vows equal marriage

The leader of opposition SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, has reiterated his pledge that if he forms a government he will immediately bring a draft proposal for “marriage equality for all” to Parliament for a vote, in reference to LGBTI rights.

“The harsh conservative period we have been living under since 2019, with the stagnation it has brought to the issues of the LGBTI community, must be reversed,” the leftist leader said in an interview with the Antivirus magazine.

He said that in June last year SYRIZA submitted “a proposal for a law that removes a number of inequalities not only in marriage but also in adoption and assisted reproduction.”

Politics Society

