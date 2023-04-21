NEWS

Migrant trafficking seen behind clash in central Thessaloniki

File photo.

A 31-year-old Iraqi man was injured during an altercation between an undisclosed number of foreign nationals at midnight on Wednesday in Antigonidis Square, in downtown Thessaloniki. 

Two Syrian nationals were arrested for possessing items such as a wooden bat but no involvement in the incident has been established. 

Police are investigating the possibility that the altercation was part of a turf war between rival migrant trafficking gangs.

Crime

