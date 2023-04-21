Police on alert after suspicious package found near prison director’s home

Authorities were put on alert shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday when a passerby informed the police that there was a backpack with gas canisters and a candle on a street in the Dafni area.

According to sources, the gas canisters were found near the house of the director of the Korydallos maximum security prison.

Police officers rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.