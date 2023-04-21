NEWS

Police on alert after suspicious package found near prison director’s home

Police on alert after suspicious package found near prison director’s home
File photo.

Authorities were put on alert shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday when a passerby informed the police that there was a backpack with gas canisters and a candle on a street in the Dafni area. 

According to sources, the gas canisters were found near the house of the director of the Korydallos maximum security prison.

Police officers rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Probe launched into leak of identity of MEP accuser
NEWS

Probe launched into leak of identity of MEP accuser

Police crack case involving major criminal extortion racket
NEWS

Police crack case involving major criminal extortion racket

Data Protection watchdog opens probe into leak of alleged victim’s name, photo
NEWS

Data Protection watchdog opens probe into leak of alleged victim’s name, photo

Belgium did not ‘delay’ in MEP’s case, lawyer says
NEWS

Belgium did not ‘delay’ in MEP’s case, lawyer says

Police arrest gang of thieves operating in Athens suburb
NEWS

Police arrest gang of thieves operating in Athens suburb

Search for weapons yields antiquities
NEWS

Search for weapons yields antiquities