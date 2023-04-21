Tsipras holds talks with German chancellor in Berlin

Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin Friday for talks that focused on economic and geopolitical developments in Europe and the world, SYRIZA’s plan for a progressive governance, foreign policy and the need of political cooperation to contain the threat of the far right.

Following the hour-long meeting, Tsipras said he had the opportunity to present his plan for a progressive government, which aims to rebuild the economy, support society, restore the rule of law, and eliminate corrupt practices. The plan also includes measures to reduce inequalities, support the real economy, regulate private debt, attract foreign investments, and distribute resources from the European Union recovery fund to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as support the social state and the National Health System (ESY).

Tsipras also discussed foreign policy issues with Scholz, emphasizing the need for Greece to become a pillar of peace and stability in the region. In terms of relations with Turkey, Tsipras proposed a new Euro-Turkish agenda that includes the Greek-Turkish positive agenda, but with clear red lines and the prospect of resolving differences in The Hague.