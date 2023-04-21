NEWS

Syros: 27 migrants found on county road

At least 27 migrants and refugees were located on a country road on the island of Skyros on Wednesday while a sailing boat and an auxiliary boat used for their transport were found in a nearby bay.

According to the Coast Guard, the migrants were seven women, three male minors and 17 men.

The sailing boat was confiscated and towed to the port of Linaria.

The Coast Guard also located and arrested two 50-years-old foreign nationals, who were allegedly the skippers of the sailing boat.

They stand accused of human trafficking.

Migration

