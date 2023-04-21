Gerapetritis in call with Italian counterpart about railways

The ministers responsible for transport in Greece and Italy hope to hold a face-to-face meeting in the near future, following a call between them on Friday.

During the discussion, Giorgos Gerapetritis and Matteo Salvini confirmed the common will to strengthen interstate relations in the field of transport, state-run news agency AMNA said.

The Italian minister conveyed the will of Italy’s national state-owned railway Ferrovie di Stato, which runs Hellenic Train, upgrade the services provided to Greek railway passengers. [AMNA]