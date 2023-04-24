ND releases first campaign ad ahead of May 21 vote

The ruling party New Democracy has launched its inaugural pre-election campaign advertisement, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefly highlighting the government’s accomplishments.

The ad’s slogan, “Do we go back or move forward?” emphasizes the need for voters’ support to achieve three national goals: better wages, a modern and efficient state, and an improved public healthcare system.

Mitsotakis concludes by urging voters to make a decision and choose to move forward. The elections will take place on May 21.